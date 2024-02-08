New York Giants added former Rutgers coach Zak Kuhr to their coaching staff

On Wednesday, the New York Giants promoted three coaches and added two newcomers to their coaching staff. One of the two newcomers is former Rutgers football assistant coach Zak Kuhr.

Kuhr will serve as a defensive assistant. He has coaching experience on both sides of the ball including on offense during his time at Rutgers.

Kuhr coached the running backs for the Scarlet Knights in 2016 under then head coach Chris Ash. Following that season, he joined the Texas State staff. The Scarlet Knights finished the 2016 season with a 2-10 record and were 0-9 in the Big Ten.

While with the Scarlet Knights, Kuhr was part of a Rutgers offense that averaged 15.7 points per game.

Robert Martin led Rutgers with 695 rushing yards.

Coaching staff update: Three coaches promoted, two added to staff ⤵️ 📰: https://t.co/kYp34Y3JNX pic.twitter.com/XbhdnTQeSm — New York Giants (@Giants) February 7, 2024

Kuhr started coaching at Edward Waters University in 2009. Following his time there, Kuhr joined multiple D1 programs before entering the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 as their quality control coach. After the 2020 season, Kuhr was promoted to the Titans inside linebackers assistant coach position and has been there the past three seasons.

