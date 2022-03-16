New York Giants’ 2022 free agency scorecard
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York GiantsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Free agency is a crazy time in the NFL with players coming and going, being released, signed or re-signed and, in some cases, retiring or being traded.
Ultimately, it’s a difficult thing to keep track of. So, at least in the case of the New York Giants, we here at Giants Wire break out the 2022 free agency scorecard.
This will serve as a live-updating platform for any and all Giants-related transactions throughout the 2022 offseason. It will be updated with each move and links to appropriate stories.
Please refer back to it early and often as moves around the league are made.
Remaining unrestricted free agents
LB Lorenzo Carter
OT Korey Cunningham
S Nate Ebner
QB Mike Glennon
G Will Hernandez
LS Casey Kreiter
LB Benardrick McKinney
FB Eli Penny (will not be retained)
S Jabrill Peppers
WR Dante Pettis
OL Billy Price
LB Reggie Ragland
WR John Ross
DL Danny Shelton
OL Matt Skura
LB Jaylon Smith
OT Nate Solder
TE Levine Toilolo
Remaining restricted free agents
FB Cullen Gillaspia (will not be retained)
DB Joshua Kalu
DB Steven Parker
Remaining exclusive rights free agents
QB Jake Fromm (not tendered)
OL Kyle Murphy (not tendered)
DB J.R. Reed
Unrestricted free agents re-signed
WR C.J. Board (link)
Restricted free agents tendered/re-signed
N/A
Exclusive rights free agents tendered/re-signed
WR David Sills (link)
DB Jarren Williams (link)
Franchise/Transition tag
Did not use (link)
Players released/waived/cut
Unrestricted free agents signed by other teams
Unrestricted free agents signed from other teams
OL Mark Glowinski (link)
OL Jon Feliciano (link)
WR Robert Foster (link)
OL Matt Gono (link)
QB Tyrod Taylor (link)
Reserve/futures deals and street free agents
LB Omari Cobb (link)
OT Devery Hamilton (link)
LB Trent Harris (link)
TE Jake Hausmann (link)
DE Niko Lalos (link)
QB Brian Lewerke (link)
DT David Moa (link)
WR Travis Toivonen (link)
WR Alex Bachman (link)
RB Antonio Williams (link)
QB Davis Webb (link)
P Jamie Gillan (link)
WR Austin Proehl (link)
TE Chris Myarick (link)
Players acquired via trade
N/A
Restructured contracts/pay cuts
Retirements
N/A
1
1