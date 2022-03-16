New York Giants’ 2022 free agency scorecard

Free agency is a crazy time in the NFL with players coming and going, being released, signed or re-signed and, in some cases, retiring or being traded.

Ultimately, it’s a difficult thing to keep track of. So, at least in the case of the New York Giants, we here at Giants Wire break out the 2022 free agency scorecard.

This will serve as a live-updating platform for any and all Giants-related transactions throughout the 2022 offseason. It will be updated with each move and links to appropriate stories.

Please refer back to it early and often as moves around the league are made.

Remaining unrestricted free agents

LB Lorenzo Carter

OT Korey Cunningham

S Nate Ebner

QB Mike Glennon

G Will Hernandez

LS Casey Kreiter

LB Benardrick McKinney

FB Eli Penny (will not be retained)

S Jabrill Peppers

WR Dante Pettis

OL Billy Price

LB Reggie Ragland

WR John Ross

DL Danny Shelton

OL Matt Skura

LB Jaylon Smith

OT Nate Solder

TE Levine Toilolo

Remaining restricted free agents

FB Cullen Gillaspia (will not be retained)

DB Joshua Kalu

DB Steven Parker

Remaining exclusive rights free agents

QB Jake Fromm (not tendered)

OL Kyle Murphy (not tendered)

DB J.R. Reed

Unrestricted free agents re-signed

WR C.J. Board (link)

Restricted free agents tendered/re-signed

N/A

Exclusive rights free agents tendered/re-signed

WR David Sills (link)

DB Jarren Williams (link)

Franchise/Transition tag

Did not use (link)

Players released/waived/cut

TE Kaden Smith (link)

P Riley Dixon (link)

RB Devontae Booker (link)

TE Kyle Rudolph (link)

Unrestricted free agents signed by other teams

TE Evan Engram (link)

DL Austin Johnson (link)

CB Keion Crossen (link)

Unrestricted free agents signed from other teams

OL Mark Glowinski (link)

OL Jon Feliciano (link)

WR Robert Foster (link)

OL Matt Gono (link)

QB Tyrod Taylor (link)

Reserve/futures deals and street free agents

LB Omari Cobb (link)

OT Devery Hamilton (link)

LB Trent Harris (link)

TE Jake Hausmann (link)

DE Niko Lalos (link)

QB Brian Lewerke (link)

DT David Moa (link)

WR Travis Toivonen (link)

WR Alex Bachman (link)

RB Antonio Williams (link)

QB Davis Webb (link)

P Jamie Gillan (link)

WR Austin Proehl (link)

TE Chris Myarick (link)

Players acquired via trade

N/A

Restructured contracts/pay cuts

WR Sterling Shepard (link)

LB Blake Martinez (link)

Retirements

N/A

