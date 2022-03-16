New York Giants’ 2022 free agency scorecard

Dan Benton
·2 min read
In this article:
Free agency is a crazy time in the NFL with players coming and going, being released, signed or re-signed and, in some cases, retiring or being traded.

Ultimately, it’s a difficult thing to keep track of. So, at least in the case of the New York Giants, we here at Giants Wire break out the 2022 free agency scorecard.

This will serve as a live-updating platform for any and all Giants-related transactions throughout the 2022 offseason. It will be updated with each move and links to appropriate stories.

Please refer back to it early and often as moves around the league are made.

Remaining unrestricted free agents

  • LB Lorenzo Carter

  • OT Korey Cunningham

  • S Nate Ebner

  • QB Mike Glennon

  • G Will Hernandez

  • LS Casey Kreiter

  • LB Benardrick McKinney

  • FB Eli Penny (will not be retained)

  • S Jabrill Peppers

  • WR Dante Pettis

  • OL Billy Price

  • LB Reggie Ragland

  • WR John Ross

  • DL Danny Shelton

  • OL Matt Skura

  • LB Jaylon Smith

  • OT Nate Solder

  • TE Levine Toilolo

Remaining restricted free agents

Remaining exclusive rights free agents

  • QB Jake Fromm (not tendered)

  • OL Kyle Murphy (not tendered)

  • DB J.R. Reed

Unrestricted free agents re-signed

  • WR C.J. Board (link)

Restricted free agents tendered/re-signed

  • N/A

Exclusive rights free agents tendered/re-signed

  • WR David Sills (link)

  • DB Jarren Williams (link)

Franchise/Transition tag

Players released/waived/cut

  • TE Kaden Smith (link)

  • P Riley Dixon (link)

  • RB Devontae Booker (link)

  • TE Kyle Rudolph (link)

Unrestricted free agents signed by other teams

  • TE Evan Engram (link)

  • DL Austin Johnson (link)

  • CB Keion Crossen (link)

Unrestricted free agents signed from other teams

  • OL Mark Glowinski (link)

  • OL Jon Feliciano (link)

  • WR Robert Foster (link)

  • OL Matt Gono (link)

  • QB Tyrod Taylor (link)

Reserve/futures deals and street free agents

  • LB Omari Cobb (link)

  • OT Devery Hamilton (link)

  • LB Trent Harris (link)

  • TE Jake Hausmann (link)

  • DE Niko Lalos (link)

  • QB Brian Lewerke (link)

  • DT David Moa (link)

  • WR Travis Toivonen (link)

  • WR Alex Bachman (link)

  • RB Antonio Williams (link)

  • QB Davis Webb (link)

  • P Jamie Gillan (link)

  • WR Austin Proehl (link)

  • TE Chris Myarick (link)

Players acquired via trade

  • N/A

Restructured contracts/pay cuts

  • WR Sterling Shepard (link)

  • LB Blake Martinez (link)

Retirements

  • N/A

