New York and Florida face off with series tied 2-2

Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers are in a 2-2 series tie in the third round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

New York is 55-23-4 overall and 35-13-0 at home. The Rangers have gone 37-8-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Florida has a 31-12-5 record on the road and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Panthers have conceded 198 goals while scoring 265 for a +67 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has scored 39 goals with 36 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 57 goals and 37 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored four goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jimmy Vesey: out (upper body).

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.