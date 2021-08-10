New York Film Festival Slate Includes ‘Titane,’ ‘Benedetta,’ ‘The Velvet Underground’

The New York Film Festival has revealed the full lineup for its 59th edition, including Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” and more.

“Titane” won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Other Cannes prizewinners featured on this year’s slate include Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria” and Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World.” Directors Alexandre Koberidze, Kira Kovalenko, Rebecca Hall, Panah Panahi, Jonas Poher Rasmussen and Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyma have films in the festival for the first time.

“Taken together, the movies in this year’s Main Slate are a reminder of cinema’s world-making possibilities,” said Dennis Lim, NYFF director of programming and chair of the main slate selection committee. “They open up new ways of seeing and feeling and thinking, and whether or not they refer to our uncertain present, they help us make sense of our moment. I’m in awe of the sheer range of voices, styles, ideas, and images contained in this lineup, which includes many returning filmmakers but also more new names than we’ve had in some time, and I’m eager to welcome audiences back to our cinemas to experience these films as live, communal events.”

The 32 features selected also contain NYFF’s previously announced opening night, centerpiece and closing night films. Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of MacBeth” will open the festival on Sept. 24, “The Power of the Dog” directed by Jane Campion is this year’s centerpiece feature and Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” will close out the festival on Oct. 10.

NYFF will feature mainly in-person screenings and proof of vaccination will be required for all staff, filmmakers and audience members. Besides Lim, the main slate selection committee includes Eugene Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins and Rachel Rosen.

View the full main slate below.

Opening Night

“The Tragedy of MacBeth,” Dir. Joel Coen

Centerpiece

“The Power of the Dog,” Dir. Jane Campion

Closing Night

“Parallel Mothers,” Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Slate

“A Chiara,” Dir. Jonas Carpignano

“Ahed’s Knee,” Dir. Nadav Lapid

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn,” Dir. Radu Jude

“Benedetta,” Dir. Paul Verhoeven

“Bergman Island,” Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

“Il Buco,” Dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

“Drive My Car,” Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“The First 54 Years,” Dir. Avi Mograbi

“Flee,” Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

“France,” Dir. Bruno Dumont

“Futura,” Dir. Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher

“The Girl and the Spider,” Dir. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher

“Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki),” Dir. Panah Panahi

“In Front of Your Face,” Dir. Hong Sangsoo

“Întregalde,” Dir. Radu Muntean

“Introduction,” Dir. Hong Sangsoo

“Memoria,” Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul

“Neptune Frost,” Dir. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

“Passing,” Dir. Rebecca Hall

“Petite Maman,” Dir. Céline Sciamma

“Prayers for the Stolen,” Dir. Tatiana Huezo

“The Souvenir Part II,” Dir. Joanna Hogg

“Titane,” Dir. Julia Ducournau

“Unclenching the Fists,” Dir. Kira Kovalenko

“The Velvet Underground,” Dir. Todd Haynes

“Vortex,” Dir. Gaspar Noé

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky,” Dir. Alexandre Koberidze

“Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“The Worst Person in the World,” Dir. Joachim Trier

