New York faces Sacramento, aims to stop 3-game skid

Sacramento Kings (44-31, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (44-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Knicks take on Sacramento.

The Knicks have gone 24-14 at home. New York is second in the NBA allowing just 107.9 points per game while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Kings are 21-16 in road games. Sacramento scores 117.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Knicks' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Kings allow. The Kings average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Knicks give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 17 the Knicks won 98-91 led by 42 points from Jalen Brunson, while Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte DiVincenzo is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 32.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sabonis is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 13.7 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Julius Randle: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (elbow).

Kings: Malik Monk: out (mcl sprain), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.