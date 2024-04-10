New York faces Boston after Brunson's 45-point outing

New York Knicks (47-32, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (62-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Boston Celtics after Jalen Brunson scored 45 points in the Knicks' 128-117 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics have gone 39-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 46.8 points per game in the paint.

The Knicks are 32-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Julius Randle averaging 12.2.

The 120.4 points per game the Celtics score are 12.3 more points than the Knicks allow (108.1). The Knicks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Celtics give up.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. The Celtics won 116-102 in the last matchup on Feb. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 27.0 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 29.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (hamstring), Al Horford: out (toe).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.