New York Daily News roasts 'dumpster fire' Giants, Jets in latest sports cover

The incompetence of the New York Giants and New York Jets will be on full display Sunday afternoon when these two teams square off at MetLife Stadium in one of the least watchable games of the Week 11 NFL schedule.

The back pages of the New York tabloids already are having fun with the matchup, including this sports section cover from the New York Daily News labeling Sunday's game as "Dumpster Fire '19."

The Jets are 1-7, which is tied for the second-worst record in the AFC. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold missed multiple games while battling mono, and in his second game back against the New England Patriots a clip of him on the sidelines saying "I'm seeing ghosts" was shown on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast. The mic'd up video quickly went viral and became an embarrassing story for Darnold, who was even trolled the following week by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants haven't fared much better. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't played particularly well, and star running back Saquon Barkley missed several games due to injury. The Giants are 2-7, but that's only good for the sixth-worst record in the league, so they might not even earn a top-five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for this disastrous season.

One thing both of these teams have in common is getting throttled by the rival New England Patriots. The Giants lost 35-14 to the Patriots in Week 6, while the Jets were beaten by a combined score of 63-14 in their two meetings versus New England.

It's been a long, painful football season in New York, and the misery doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

