New York Daily News Rips NFL Over Anthem Kneeling Ban

The New York Daily News poured scorn on the National Football League with its Thursday cover.

A silhouetted person kneels before an American flag that contains the names of victims of police brutality:

Say their names...



The NFL's call is unAmerican https://t.co/3H7XABjZg9



An early look at Thursday's front... pic.twitter.com/lm5eucXVrU — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 24, 2018

On Wednesday, the league ruled that players who are out on the field must stand for the national anthem or fines will be levied against their team. The new regulation is an effort to counter the movement sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began taking a knee during the anthem in the 2016 season to protest systemic racial injustice and police brutality.