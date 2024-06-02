York crush Warrington to keep pace with leaders

England winger Eboni Partington joined York this season from St Helens [SWPIX]

Women's Super League

York Valkyrie (22) 44

Tries: Owen, Partington 3, Lambert, Stimpson, Wood, Komaitai 2 Goals: Brennan 3, Hendry

Warrington (4) 4

Try: Magraw

Eboni Partington's first-half hat-trick helped York Valkyrie keep pace with the Women's Super League leaders as they crushed Warrington 44-4.

England winger Partington's treble came after Lacey Owen's opening try for the hosts was cancelled out by Charlie Magraw.

Bettie Lambert crossed on the stroke of half-time to put York 22-4 up at the break before tries from Alex Stimpson and Liv Wood extended the advantage.

Manuqalo Komaitai went over twice in the final 10 minutes to ensure an emphatic win over fifth-placed Wolves.

The victory leaves York fourth in the Super League on points difference, level with Leeds, Wigan and St Helens at the top of the table with eight points from five matches.