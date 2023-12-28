York County wide receiver caps outstanding career with all-state football selection
Joey Wilkinson put up better number than nearly every wide receiver in the YAIAA this season.
And better than most receivers across the state.
The Hanover High School senior was awarded for his outstanding senior season with a selection to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State football team Thursday. The Class 1A to Class 3A teams were released Thursday, and Wilkinson was the only YAIAA player selected to those squads.
The Class 4A through 6A teams will be released Friday. About 90 sports reporters from around the state were involved in the nomination and voting process.
Wilkinson caught 59 passes for 1,054 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He led the YAIAA in receptions and receiving yards and finished second to New Oxford's Brennan Holmes in touchdowns. Only one receiver nominated for the Class 3A all-state team had more yards than him this season.
The 5-foot-11 Wilkinson had five games this season with more than 100 receiving yards. His best game was in Week 2 against Columbia, when he caught 11 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.
It was his second straight big season. Wilkinson caught 54 passes for nearly 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. Hanover went 3-7 and 4-6 his last two seasons.
Wilkinson announced his commitment to NCAA Division II East Stroudsburg earlier in December.
Class 3A All-State football team
Player of the Year: Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
Coach of the Year: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
Offense
Quarterback
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock
Matt Machalik, Palmerton
Madden Patrick, Danville
Marcus Quaker, West Perry
Hunter Hohman, Grove City
Running Back
Dalton Clymer, Northwestern Lehigh
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
Ethen Knox, Oil City
Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic
Wide Receiver
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock
Aaron Johnson, Danville
Jack Dunn, Central Martinsburg
Joey Wilkerson, Hanover
Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg
Tight End
Mason Semmel, Hamburg
Offensive Line
Justin Kutcher, Danville
Ben Walters, Northwestern Lehigh
Braden Ewing, Tyrone
Henry Milford, Oil City
Rico Steele, West Mifflin
Athlete
Andrew Kuban, Avonworth
Jamari Curlett, North East
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill
Defense
Defensive Line
Braden Laux, Belle Vernon
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe
Bryer Reichard, Northwestern Lehigh
Brodie Miller, Sharon
Luke Lewis, Hickory
Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing
Linebacker
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing
Logan Bastian, Loyalsock
Cameron Kiersch, Danville
Shane Hulmes, Northwestern Lehigh
Andrew Summa, Scranton Prep
Hunter Smith, Central Martinsburg
Defensive Back
Eli Zimmerman, Northwestern Lehigh
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon
Jadon Phillips, Hickory
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti
Specialist
Lukas Jones, Hickory
Athlete
Ian Goodling, West Perry
Bo Sheptock, Danville
Gavin Harrold, Penn Cambria
Class 2A All-State football team
Player of the Year: Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year: Donta Green, Westinghouse
Offense
Quarterback
Carson Nagle, Bald Eagle Area
Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion
Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill
Kabron Smith, Farrell
Running Back
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley
Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia
Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley
Luke Blessing, Mount Carmel
Ben Miller, Wilmington
Wide Receiver
Reese Gaughan, Riverside
Camron Watkins, Bald Eagle Area
Dorian McGhee, Western Beaver
Taymir O’Neal, Westinghouse
Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel
Tight End
Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel
Offensive Line
Jed Feldmeier, Troy
Mike Crist, Steel Valley
Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel
Sean Sokolowski, Mercyhurst Prep
Joe Eckenrode, Bishop Guilfoyle
Jude Bremigen, Southern Columbia
Athlete
Danny Pigga, Dunmore
Kahale Burns, Bald Eagle Area
Louden Murphy, Southern Columbia
Defense
Defensive Line
Michael Richardson, Westinghouse
Max Johnson, Line Mountain
Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia
Chris Conte, Dunmore
Eric Clark, Bald Eagle Area
Linebacker
Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia
Braylon Beckwith, Central Clarion
Chandon Maurer, Line Mountain
Marion Norris, Farrell
Nick Donvito, Dunmore
Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian
Defensive Back
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley
Riley Vanderpool, Towanda
Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona
Anthony Bonner, Neshannock
Specialist
Brady Spalding, Troy
Athlete
Evan McCracken, Richland
Kobe Moore, Camp Hill
Ty Abram, Westinghouse
Class 1A All-State football team
Player of the Year: Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire
Coach of the Year: Chris Eiswerth, South Williamsport
Offense
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire
Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry
Braylon Wagner, Redbank Valley
Braylon Thomas, Union Area
Running Back
Luke Stevenosky, Minersville
Austin Johnson, Muncy
Lukas Gumble, Lackawanna Trail
Ronald Burnette, Steelton-Highspire
Ryan Casella, South Williamsport
Wide Receiver
Durrell Ceasar Jr., Steelton-Highspire
Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley
Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley
Tight End
Michael Gelatko, Marian Catholic
Offensive Line
Josiah Bowser, Northern Bedford
Chris Confer, South Williamsport
Andrew Erby Jr., Steelton-Highspire
Cooper Patterson, Lackawanna Trail
Christian Clinger, Redbank Valley
Reese Yahner, Brockway
Athlete
Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria
Ethan Smith, North Star
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview
Defense
Defensive Line
Garrett Jasper, Cambria Heights
Eugene Green, Steelton-Highspire
Landen McGarvey, Glendale
Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley
James Rodino, Marian Catholic
Linebacker
Lou Ryan, Fort Cherry
Hudson Ward, Canton
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic
Sam Shipley, Moshannon Valley
Caden Adams, Redbank Valley
Defensive Back
Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer
Max Kimmel, Lackawanna Trail
Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin
Danick Hinkson, Lakeview
Specialist
Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley
Athlete
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area
Jaeion Perry, Steelton-Highspire
Eion Snider, Northern Bedford
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Hanover High School's Joey Wilkinson named to all-state football team