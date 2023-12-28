York County wide receiver caps outstanding career with all-state football selection

Joey Wilkinson put up better number than nearly every wide receiver in the YAIAA this season.

And better than most receivers across the state.

The Hanover High School senior was awarded for his outstanding senior season with a selection to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State football team Thursday. The Class 1A to Class 3A teams were released Thursday, and Wilkinson was the only YAIAA player selected to those squads.

The Class 4A through 6A teams will be released Friday. About 90 sports reporters from around the state were involved in the nomination and voting process.

Hanover's Joey Wilkinson (2) totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards this past season, leading the YAIAA in the category.

Wilkinson caught 59 passes for 1,054 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He led the YAIAA in receptions and receiving yards and finished second to New Oxford's Brennan Holmes in touchdowns. Only one receiver nominated for the Class 3A all-state team had more yards than him this season.

The 5-foot-11 Wilkinson had five games this season with more than 100 receiving yards. His best game was in Week 2 against Columbia, when he caught 11 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

It was his second straight big season. Wilkinson caught 54 passes for nearly 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. Hanover went 3-7 and 4-6 his last two seasons.

Wilkinson announced his commitment to NCAA Division II East Stroudsburg earlier in December.

Class 3A All-State football team

Player of the Year: Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

Coach of the Year: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

Offense

Quarterback

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock

Matt Machalik, Palmerton

Madden Patrick, Danville

Marcus Quaker, West Perry

Hunter Hohman, Grove City

Running Back

Dalton Clymer, Northwestern Lehigh

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

Ethen Knox, Oil City

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock

Aaron Johnson, Danville

Jack Dunn, Central Martinsburg

Joey Wilkerson, Hanover

Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg

Tight End

Mason Semmel, Hamburg

Offensive Line

Justin Kutcher, Danville

Ben Walters, Northwestern Lehigh

Braden Ewing, Tyrone

Henry Milford, Oil City

Rico Steele, West Mifflin

Athlete

Andrew Kuban, Avonworth

Jamari Curlett, North East

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill

Defense

Defensive Line

Braden Laux, Belle Vernon

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe

Bryer Reichard, Northwestern Lehigh

Brodie Miller, Sharon

Luke Lewis, Hickory

Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing

Linebacker

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing

Logan Bastian, Loyalsock

Cameron Kiersch, Danville

Shane Hulmes, Northwestern Lehigh

Andrew Summa, Scranton Prep

Hunter Smith, Central Martinsburg

Defensive Back

Eli Zimmerman, Northwestern Lehigh

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon

Jadon Phillips, Hickory

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti

Specialist

Lukas Jones, Hickory

Athlete

Ian Goodling, West Perry

Bo Sheptock, Danville

Gavin Harrold, Penn Cambria

Class 2A All-State football team

Player of the Year: Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year: Donta Green, Westinghouse

Offense

Quarterback

Carson Nagle, Bald Eagle Area

Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion

Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill

Kabron Smith, Farrell

Running Back

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley

Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia

Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley

Luke Blessing, Mount Carmel

Ben Miller, Wilmington

Wide Receiver

Reese Gaughan, Riverside

Camron Watkins, Bald Eagle Area

Dorian McGhee, Western Beaver

Taymir O’Neal, Westinghouse

Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel

Tight End

Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel

Offensive Line

Jed Feldmeier, Troy

Mike Crist, Steel Valley

Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel

Sean Sokolowski, Mercyhurst Prep

Joe Eckenrode, Bishop Guilfoyle

Jude Bremigen, Southern Columbia

Athlete

Danny Pigga, Dunmore

Kahale Burns, Bald Eagle Area

Louden Murphy, Southern Columbia

Defense

Defensive Line

Michael Richardson, Westinghouse

Max Johnson, Line Mountain

Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia

Chris Conte, Dunmore

Eric Clark, Bald Eagle Area

Linebacker

Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia

Braylon Beckwith, Central Clarion

Chandon Maurer, Line Mountain

Marion Norris, Farrell

Nick Donvito, Dunmore

Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian

Defensive Back

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley

Riley Vanderpool, Towanda

Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona

Anthony Bonner, Neshannock

Specialist

Brady Spalding, Troy

Athlete

Evan McCracken, Richland

Kobe Moore, Camp Hill

Ty Abram, Westinghouse

Class 1A All-State football team

Player of the Year: Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire

Coach of the Year: Chris Eiswerth, South Williamsport

Offense

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire

Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry

Braylon Wagner, Redbank Valley

Braylon Thomas, Union Area

Running Back

Luke Stevenosky, Minersville

Austin Johnson, Muncy

Lukas Gumble, Lackawanna Trail

Ronald Burnette, Steelton-Highspire

Ryan Casella, South Williamsport

Wide Receiver

Durrell Ceasar Jr., Steelton-Highspire

Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley

Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley

Tight End

Michael Gelatko, Marian Catholic

Offensive Line

Josiah Bowser, Northern Bedford

Chris Confer, South Williamsport

Andrew Erby Jr., Steelton-Highspire

Cooper Patterson, Lackawanna Trail

Christian Clinger, Redbank Valley

Reese Yahner, Brockway

Athlete

Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria

Ethan Smith, North Star

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview

Defense

Defensive Line

Garrett Jasper, Cambria Heights

Eugene Green, Steelton-Highspire

Landen McGarvey, Glendale

Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley

James Rodino, Marian Catholic

Linebacker

Lou Ryan, Fort Cherry

Hudson Ward, Canton

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic

Sam Shipley, Moshannon Valley

Caden Adams, Redbank Valley

Defensive Back

Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer

Max Kimmel, Lackawanna Trail

Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin

Danick Hinkson, Lakeview

Specialist

Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley

Athlete

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area

Jaeion Perry, Steelton-Highspire

Eion Snider, Northern Bedford

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Hanover High School's Joey Wilkinson named to all-state football team