York County junior shakes siblings' shadows with fresh start at Dover

It’s never easy to follow in an older sibling’s footsteps.

Especially when that sibling was an award-winning athlete, artist, musician or scholar during their high school careers. Or when those high school years led to college scholarships and even more attention.

Multiply that by three, and you get a taste of what it’s like to be Dover junior Tristen Thomas.

“It’s tough being me,” she said, “with the constant comparisons to them.”

“Them” are, in order of birth, Trinity (22), Tesia (21) and Taelyn (17) ... Tristen’s older sisters. They also have a brother Tayvon, who is in middle school.

Taelyn, who would've been a senior at West York, graduated early. The two-time District 3 Class 2A diving champ is competing at Clarion University.

Tesia, who won district long and triple jump titles and a state title with the volleyball team, is a senior on the Penn State track and field team. She finished as the district runner-up in diving as a senior, but that state meet, as well as her final track and field season, were wiped out by COVID.

Trinity has the most decorated career so far. A four-time member of the USA gymnastics team, she won three individual national titles while competing for the University of Florida and tied the national collegiate record for perfect scores in a career with 28. In high school, she won district and state silver medals in diving.

Dover’s Tristen Thomas stretches before the start of the 100 breaststroke against West York at Graham Aquatic Center on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Swimming and diving is the one high school team the sisters have in common. But while her siblings dove, Tristen sticks to the swimming side.

And she no longer does it for the West York Bulldogs.

“I played volleyball for West York as a sophomore,” Tristen said. “And then I transferred to Dover. I mostly did it for a fresh start, where no one knew me.”

It’s been working so well for her at Dover that she is doing something none of her siblings did. After four years of doing cyber learning, Tristen began attending classes in the building.

From left, sisters Trinity Thomas, 16; Tristen, 10; Tesia, 14; and Taelyn, 11, compare their Dubsmash lip sync videos while relaxing in their West Manchester Township living room Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

The combination of a more complicated program that became difficult to navigate and a schedule that got wonky, was taking away from her cyber learning experience, she said.

Instead of alarms on her phone to remind her of a lunch break or a Zoom class, Tristen now flows from class to class like the rest of the student body.

“It was a little weird at first, because I haven’t been in school classes for four years,” she said. “But it’s great being able to talk to my teachers one-on-one instead of on a Zoom call.”

Tristen is in honors courses, which feature smaller classes like her cyber classes. Unlike Trinity and Taelyn, who graduated a year early, Tristen intends to stay at Dover through her senior year.

That means another full season of volleyball and swimming for her, and two more track and field seasons. But first she has the rest of this swim season to look forward to.

She has produced the fastest 100 breaststroke time among YAIAA girls this season, a 1:11.25 race she swam at the Dover Eagle Invitational to start the season.

“I had that time at the beginning of the season, but I haven’t hit it again,” Tristen said. “My practices have been kicking my butt, and my coaches laugh about that. I’m still looking for some consistency.”

Her goal is to hit 1:10 before the postseason and then go lower. And she wants to beat York Suburban on Jan. 30 so the Eagles can remain undefeated and win the Division II title for the first time in three years.

