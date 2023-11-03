New York City Marathon: Everything there is to know about this year's five-borough race

Some of the world's best elite runners are back to tackle the 52nd edition of the five-borough New York City Marathon.

Competitors on the women's side include Boston Marathon winner Hellen Obiri, former world record holder and Olympic silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, and Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir, who are all seeking to dethrone defending champion Sharon Lokedi.

A new champion on the men's side will be crowned as defending champ Evans Chebet will not participate. Two-time champion Geoffrey Kamworor and two-time world championships silver medalist Mosinet Geremew are also scratched from the race.

There are 38 Americans competing in the professional runners and wheelchair division. The last American to win the men's division was Meb Keflezighi in 2009. Shalane Flanagan, in 2017, was the last American woman to cross the finish line first.

Runners cross the finish line in Central Park during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022.

When does the New York City Marathon start?

The 2023 TCS York City Marathon starts at 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 5.

What are the start times for the New York City Marathon?

8:00 a.m. — Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division

8:02 a.m. — Women’s Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m. — Pushrim and Handcycle AWD Category I

8:22 a.m. — Pushrim and Handcycle AWD Category II and Select Ambulatory AWD Guide/Support

8:25 a.m. — Mastercard Priceless Start

8:40 a.m. — Professional Women

9:05 a.m. — Professional Men

9:10 a.m. — Wave Start 1

9:45 a.m. — Wave Start 2

10:20 a.m. — Wave Start 3

10:55 a.m. — Wave Start 4

11:30 a.m. — Wave Start 5

How long is the New York City Marathon expected to last?

Usually, the last runners complete the course around 8:30 p.m. ET, but finish-line scoring stays in place until 8. Live-track any runner by going to the TCS New York City Marathon App here.

How can you watch the New York City Marathon?

For those who want to watch the race in person, most of the course is open from mile 3 to mile 26 and spectators can buy tickets for the Grandstand Seating, located at West 62nd Street and Broadway. There are other places to watch from the sidewalks.

The national broadcast will air on ESPN2 beginning at 8 a.m. ET and can be streamed on the ESPN App and ESPN.com. Pre-race and continuing coverage will be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 starting at 7 a.m. The Spanish language broadcast will be shown on ESPN3, starting at 8 a.m.

In the New York tri-state area, WABC-TV, Channel 7 will start its pre-race coverage at 7 a.m., with the races starting at 8 a.m. Live streaming is available on the ABC 7 New York App and ABC7NY.com. An encore presentation of the race broadcast will air on ABC affiliates at 3 p.m.

What’s the route of the New York City Marathon?

The marathon route starts on Staten Island and winds through the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Once runners enter Brooklyn, the route goes through Queens and Manhattan. The route then enters the Bronx, and back down into Manhattan again toward the finish at Central Park, at 67th Street on West Drive.

Who are the defending champions of the New York City Marathon?

Kenya's Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi won the 2022 New York City Marathon men's and women's professional races. Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, and American Susannah Scaroni, a gold medalist who won the 5,000 meters T54 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, took home titles in the men's and women's wheelchair race, while also breaking course records.

Competing in her first New York City Marathon, Kenya's Sharon Lokedi broke away from the pack and took the women's title in 2:23:23.

What is the prize money for the New York City Marathon?

To be eligible for prize money, runners must finish in 3 hours, 10 minutes, or less. If a participant sets a course record in an event, that athlete will receive an additional $50,000. The prize money is the same for the men and women, and top American finishers in the men’s and women’s races will receive $25,000.

1st — $100,000

2nd — $60,000

3rd — $40,000

4th — $25,000

5th — $15,000

6th — $10,000

7th — $7,500

8th — $5,000

9th — $2,500

10th — $2,000

What are the NYC Marathon Course records?

OPEN DIVISION

Men — 2:05:06 (Geoffrey Mutai, 2011)

Women — 2:22:31 (Margaret Okayo, 2003)

WHEELCHAIR DIVISION

Men — 1:25:26 (Marcel Hug, 2022)

Women — 1:42:43 (Susannah Scaroni, 2022)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Marathon: Start time, route, how to watch, explained