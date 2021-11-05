New York City Major-elect on Kyrie Irving’s situation: We’re not going to change the rules

Brian Lewis: New NYC Mayor elect Eric Adams on #CNN, when he was asked about #Nets star Kyrie Irving and the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates: “New York is not going to change their rules. It’s up to the #NBA and Kyrie Irving to work something out.”

Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

On CNN, New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams says the city will not be changing its vaccine requirements, effectively closing the door on an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets this season. – 7:21 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

New NYC Mayor elect Eric Adams on #CNN, when he was asked about #Nets star Kyrie Irving and the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates: “New York is not going to change their rules. It’s up to the #NBA and Kyrie Irving to work something out.” – 7:09 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Mayor-elect Eric Adams on CNN about whether he’ll life the vaccine mandate so Kyrie Irving can play this season: “New York City is not going to change their rule, and again, it’s up to the NBA and Kyrie to come to an understanding on how to keep him on the Nets.” #Nets – 7:06 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Pistons Game:

▪️DeAndre’ Bembry currently holds the best defensive efficiency on the team at 97.7.

▪️Jerami Grant is fresh off of scoring a season-high 27 points against the Sixers.

▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:30 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

After hearing Rodgers on pat mcafee, I know consider him my new least favorite athlete. Beating out all timer kyrie Irving – 1:31 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

More Drucker: the good news is, the Packers have a new quarterback. The bad news is, it’s Kyrie Irving. – 1:32 PM

Story continues

Steve Popper @StevePopper

LeVert wants to see former teammate Irving back on the court

LeVert, who was involved in the deal that brought James Harden to Brooklyn, has dealt with illness and injury in the past year. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:03 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Is it better for Durant’s all-time legacy if this Nets team is NOT a juggernaut?

If he wins in Brooklyn on a 70-win team with Harden and Kyrie firing on all cylinders, it’s another super team chip.

But if he grinds to a ring on a 52-ish win team, he gets way more credit. – 9:47 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden is putting the stamp on this game as Brooklyn’s offense is starting to pick up. Oh lord, watch when Kyrie gets back. – 9:36 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets would welcome Kyrie Irving back if new mayor lifts vaccine mandate. #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/03/net… via @nypostsports – 8:49 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Steve Nash: Nets would welcome back Kyrie Irving, even if unvaccinated, if New York mandate changes nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/03/ste… – 7:15 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Hawks Game:

▪️Kevin Durant is about to crack 60% accuracy from the field. Right now, he’s shooting it at 58%.

▪️Cam Reddish has scored 15+ points in every game this season but one.

▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 7:00 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

My essay on the Nets and what we have seen through the first few weeks of the season without Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/1nZSD6BqOM – 6:30 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash said in his pregame session that if NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams changes the city’s vaccine mandate when he takes office, Kyrie Irving would certainly be welcomed back by the Nets. – 5:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving if the city’s vaccine mandates are loosened: “If the mandate changes, he’d be welcome back for sure.” #Nets – 5:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said he presumes if mayor elect Eric Adams loosens the city’s Covid vaccine mandates – a huge if, since he was very pro-vaccine – Kyrie Irving would be welcomed back with open arms, vaccinated or no. #Nets #NBA – 5:52 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Steve Nash says if NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams lifts the city’s vaccine mandate, Kyrie Irving would be welcome back, regardless of whether he gets vaccinated. – 5:51 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Steve Nash asked about the potential of NYC vaccine mandate changing and whether the team would welcome Kyrie back: “I might be speaking out of turn, but I think if the mandate changes he’d be welcomed back for sure.” – 5:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash asked about new NYC mayor Eric Adams possibly changing the vaccine mandate. Said if it’s changed, Kyrie Irving will be welcomed back even if he’s still unvaccinated. – 5:49 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“If the mandate changes, he’ll be welcomed back for sure.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving possibly returning on in January. – 5:49 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ex-#Nets teammate Caris LeVert knows Kyrie Irving wants to play nypost.com/2021/11/03/ex-… via @nypostsports teammate @Marc Berman – 4:46 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Ex-Nets teammate Caris LeVert knows Kyrie Irving wants to play. Levert is back and faces #Knicks tonight in Indy nypost.com/2021/11/03/ex-… – 4:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Caris LeVert wants to see former teammate Kyrie Irving back on the court newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:55 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Nets’ Kyrie Irving could return in January if NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams changes COVID vaccine mandate nj.com/sports/2021/11… – 2:11 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

NY Post story on New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams planning to “revisit” the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates upon taking office on January 1. Nets star Kyrie Irving remains unvaccinated and sidelined because of his decision to not fulfill the mandate. bit.ly/2ZKkJAu – 12:57 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

NY governor praises #Nets’ vaccine effort, Kyrie Irving notwithstanding nypost.com/2021/11/02/ny-… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille – 1:56 AM

More on this storyline