York City CCTV appeal after bottle thrown at football referee

Police have appealed for information after a bottle was thrown at the referee of a match between York City FC and Eastleigh earlier this month.

It happened at the end of the fixture at the LNER Stadium in York on 6 April as the referee walked from the pitch towards the tunnel, officers said.

The suspect was then seen leaving the ground with a small child, according to North Yorkshire Police.

Officers said they wanted to speak to a man caught on CCTV footage.

A force spokesperson said: "We appreciate the quality of the image is low, but it may help jog someone's memory. Any information could help our inquiries."

Eastleigh won the National League match 0-1.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk