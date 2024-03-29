York City 2-1 Chesterfield

York City gave their National League survival hopes a major boost with a third successive victory as they beating newly crowned champions Chesterfield.

Dipo Akinyemi had a goal ruled out for offside before Chesterfield, who beat Boreham Wood last week to wrap up the title, took a seventh-minute lead through Joe Quigley on his 100th appearance for the Spireites.

The Minstermen were back on level terms eight minutes after the restart.

Akinyemi slid a ball through to Maz Kouhyar, who took a touch before rifling home.

The hosts then hit a 71st minute winner when Akinyemi picked his moment to arrow a left-footed strike through Ryan Boot at his near post.

That lifts York five points clear of the drop zone with four games left.

Report supplied by PA Media