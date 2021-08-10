New York attorney general calls Cuomo resignation a 'step towards justice'

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who released the bombshell report finding Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of inappropriate sexual behavior, on Tuesday called the governor's resignation a "step towards justice."

Cuomo stepped down from his role as the Empire State's leader on Tuesday, paving the way for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to assume the governorship in 14 days.

“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice," James said in a statement.

ANDREW CUOMO RESIGNS AS NEW YORK GOVERNOR IN WAKE OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state," she added. "The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

James's report concluded the embattled governor sexually harassed a total of 11 women, repeatedly engaged "in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," and created a culture of "retaliatory" behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” some female aides and staffers who sought to report their experiences. When the report was first released by her office, she declined to pursue criminal charges against Cuomo, though she left the option open to local prosecutors and law enforcement.

District attorneys in Albany and Westchester counties have since announced they are initiating inquiries of a criminal nature into Cuomo, and one accuser, Brittany Commisso, has filed a criminal complaint herself.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A chorus of top Democrats called for or renewed demands for the governor to step down, including New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also among several others who called for him to go.

Story continues

The White House on Tuesday welcomed Cuomo's resignation. Biden was not given a heads-up from Cuomo before his announcement, nor does he plan to speak to him now, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, New York, Andrew Cuomo, Sexual Abuse Allegations, Sexual Harassment

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: New York attorney general calls Cuomo resignation a 'step towards justice'