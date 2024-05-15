New York aims to clinch second round series over Carolina in game 6

New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Hurricanes -167, Rangers +140; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Rangers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Carolina Hurricanes in game six. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 4-1.

Carolina is 52-23-7 overall and 22-7-7 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes are 54-8-4 in games they score three or more goals.

New York is 55-23-4 overall with a 25-10-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have gone 51-8-3 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-1-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (illness), Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.