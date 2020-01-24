New York 16-Year-Old Petitions to Move Super Bowl Sunday to Saturday

One teen really wants to move one of the biggest TV nights of year. Frankie Ruggeri, 16, from New York will be cheering on the San Francisco 49ers as they play against the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2020 NFL Championship. He’s also rooting for a petition he created to move the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday because too many people skip work the following Monday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said it’s on Sunday to draw in a larger audience. InsideEdition.com’s Leigh Scheps has more.

