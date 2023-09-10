Yordan Alvarez's solo homer (26)

“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
The 2023 NFL season has arrived! Here's everything you need to know for kickoff.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Let's break down every angle to help you put together a Week 1 NFL teaser.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.