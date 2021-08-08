Yordan Alvarez's RBI single
Yordan Alvarez rips a line-drive single to right field and Martín Maldonado scores, cutting the Astros' deficit to 4-3 in the 5th inning
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
This was frightening.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hasn't played since Boston acquired him at the MLB trade deadline, has hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Anthony Rizzo is the latest Yankee to be placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, says Aaron Boone.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Zack Wheeler was a man on a mission Sunday, paying a fitting tribute to Roy Halladay with the best start of his career. "Today was his day and I just tried to pitch like him." By Corey Seidman