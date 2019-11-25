Yolmer Sánchez placed on outright waivers by White Sox
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the White Sox have placed second baseman Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Sánchez can be claimed by an interested team on waivers; otherwise, he can be sent to Triple-A.
MLB Trade Rumors projected Sánchez to take home $6.2 million in his third of four years of arbitration eligibility. Sánchez won a Gold Glove Award but is otherwise coming off of a rough 2019 season, finishing with a .252/.318/.321 triple-slash line across 555 plate appearances.
Leury García and Danny Mendick will handle second base with prospect Nick Madrigal waiting in the wings.
