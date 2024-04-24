Yokohama reaches Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan in penalty shootout 5-4

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Yokohama F. Marinos advanced to the Asian Champions League final for the first time on Wednesday after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over against Ulsan HD of South Korea in a dramatic semifinal that ended 3-3 on aggregate.

The Japanese team's 3-2 home win erased a 1-0 deficit from last week’s first leg and forced extra time and then penalties.

The five-time J League champion, coached by former Leeds and Liverpool winger Harry Kewell, will face Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in May’s final.

Yokohama raced into a 3-0 lead in front of its home crowd on a rainy evening at Yokohama International Stadium.

Asahi Uenaka reacted quickly to shoot home from close range in the 13th minute to level the aggregate scoreline. Anderson Lopes made it 2-0 eight minutes later and Uenaka curled home his second goal in the 60th minute to put Yokohama 3-1 up on aggregate.

Ulsan, continental champion in 2012 and 2020, got back in the game within five minutes when Matheus Sales headed home a corner. Soon after, Yokomaha defender Takumi Kamijima handled in the area to receive a red card and Ulsan forward Darijan Bojanic converted the penalty to level it on aggregate.

All of the takers found the net in the shootout except for Ulsan’s Kim Min-woo, whose shot was saved by William Popp. Yokohama defender Eduardo then scored the winning penalty.

Al-Ain, coached by former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, advanced 5-4 on aggregate over Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Yokohama will host the first leg of the final on May 11 and then travel to UAE for the return match two weeks later.

