Yohannes, 16, scores on debut as US beat South Korea

Lily Yohannes came off the bench in the 72nd minute [Getty Images]

Teenager Lily Yohannes had a debut to remember for the United States as the 16-year-old scored just nine minutes into her first appearance in a 3-0 friendly win against South Korea.

The Ajax midfielder was handed her debut in the 72nd minute at Allianz Field in Minnesota and finished off a well-worked corner routine less than ten minutes later to net her first goal.

Yohannes, who turned down an approach from the Netherlands to play for the US, is the eighth-youngest player to debut for the US' women's side.

"It's a dream come true, really," said Yohannes.

"I played this scenario out in my head like how many times before this game? Just having the idea of coming on and scoring."

US manager Emma Hayes said Yohannes "doesn't look like a 16-year-old" and that she has "really pushed" the midfielder in training.

Crystal Dunn gave the four-time Olympic champions the lead in Saint Paul before Sophia Smith doubled the home side's advantage in the 67th minute.

The victory made it two wins from two for Hayes since she left her role at Chelsea to take charge of the US.

Hayes' 12-year stint as Chelsea boss came to an end in May, when she guided the Blues to a fifth consecutive Women's Super League title and her seventh in total at the club.

The 47-year-old says she feels "re-energised" since leaving Stamford Bridge to move into international management.