Yohan Ramirez allows 5 runs in disastrous 8th inning in Mets’ loss to Reds

CINCINNATI — The Mets came from behind to take a 5-2 lead against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon, only to see the bullpen erase it. Spencer Steer’s three-run homer in the eighth inning off right-hander Yohan Ramirez ultimately doomed them in a 9-6 loss in the second game of the series at Great American Ballpark.

Right-hander Luis Severino tossed five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits, walking two and striking out seven. He gave the Mets (2-6) a chance, but the bullpen took it away. Left-hander Jake Diekman gave up two runs in the sixth and Ramirez (0-1) was charged with five earned in a disastrous inning.

Right-hander Nick Martinez allowed five of the Mets’ runs, walking one and striking out six in five innings. Right-hander Emilio Pagan earned the win in relief (1-0).

The Reds (5-3) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, though it could have been worse. There was a ball hit to left field by Jeimer Candelario that got lost in the sun and caused Tyrone Taylor to slip on the warning track dirt. Another ball by Elly De La Cruz hopped past Jeff McNeil at second base to score Candelario. With the bases loaded and two out, Severino walked in a run.

He struck out Will Benson to end the inning and limit the damage.

But the Mets used a two-out rally in the fourth to move ahead. Martinez loaded the bases and struck out Harrison Bader to bring up Omar Narvaez. The catcher wasn’t an easy out Saturday, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Those RBIs came against Martinez in that spot, with his line drive to center field scoring Brett Baty and Starling Marte. Brandon Nimmo then continued the rally with a two-run double to put the Mets up 4-2.

Taylor’s RBI double in the fifth made it 5-2.

But then came the Reds once again.

Diekman got two quick outs before running into trouble. He walked De La Cruz, hit Steer and gave up an RBI single to pinch-hitter Stuart Fairchild.

With Fairchild on first and Steer on third, the Reds executed a double steal with Steer coming home to make it 5-4.

And then came the eighth inning.

Ramirez walked Candelario and pinch-runner Bubba Thompson advanced to second on a balk. Jake Fraley then struck out but reached on a wild pitch. De La Cruz hit a single right between Baty and Francisco Lindor to score Thompson and tie the game.

Steer got a belt-high sinker from Ramirez and did what good hitters do with pitches like that, putting it into the seats in left-center field.

The Reds weren’t done after that. Ramirez was left in the game and allowed the next three batters to reach before getting an out. A fly ball scored another run, leaving the Mets to try to score five runs against Alexis Diaz, the brother of closer Edwin Diaz.

The Mets plated one, but would get no further.