Miami Herald

Anez Cooper is big. It’s the first thing that stands out about the freshman, who’s now listed at 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds. It was one of the first things Mario Cristobal mentioned about him after he signed with the Miami Hurricanes in February and it was noteworthy enough for Joe Salave’a, who was as big as 6-3 and 317 pounds during his playing days, to greet Cooper by simply saying, “Whoa,” the first time he went to Alabama to recruit the offensive lineman.