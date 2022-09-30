Yogi Roth's top 6 things to look forward to in Week 5 of Pac-12 football season

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Christian Miles and Tracey Bailey recap Oregon State men's soccer's third-straight victory in a 1-0 win over No. 21 UCLA on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Los Angeles. The Beavers improve to 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference, while the Bruins fall to 5-4-1 overall and 1-2-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.