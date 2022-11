Motley Fool

If you're a Costco shopper, you probably already know the warehouse store offers competitive prices, special sales, a top-notch return policy, a great house brand, and awesome food samples in store. Costco shoppers can benefit from the fact that certain items automatically come with an extended warranty. For example, if you buy major appliances, projectors, computers, or a TV from Costco, the store will extend the manufacturer's warranty up to two years from the time you buy.