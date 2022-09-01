Yogi Roth's top 6 running backs for the 2022 Pac-12 football season
Pac-12 Networks' lead football analyst Yogi Roth shares his top six Pac-12 running backs heading into the 2022 football season.
Per a Big 12 release, the conference is exploring extension of media rights package.
Several Democrats who are running in this year's midterm elections won't provide details on their abortion position to Fox News Digital
College football guarantee games are supposed to be easy victories for the home teams. But here are seven schools that could be upset this season.
We take a look back at the series history on the gridiron between Notre Dame and Ohio State. #GoBucks
Camilo Guevara March, a son of revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and director of a center dedicated to studying him, has died, Cuban officials said Tuesday. The official news agency Prensa Latina said he died during a visit to Caracas, Venezuela, of “pulmonary thrombosis which led to a heart attack.”
He made four starts at Class AA Biloxi since joining the organization and went 1-1 with a 2.21 earned run average .
Statement by 'Jane Doe' attorney on #Bills' release of Matt Araiza:
The Texans’ initial roster includes only two quarterbacks. Third quarterback Jeff Driskel is among their cuts Tuesday. The team could bring back Driskel on its practice squad with Davis Mills and Kyle Allen as the top two quarterbacks on the roster. Driskel, 29, appeared in one game for Houston last season but did not throw [more]
Texas A&M set to face Sam Houston for 13th time in program history
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
College football is here and the Week 1 schedule is loaded from Thursday night all the way through Monday.
These. are the 10 rookies who made Raiders 53-man roster and who they replaced
Most of the roster moves were expected. A trio of moves were at least mildly surprising.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.
Before and after Brian Kelly took the LSU job, he talked with Nick Saban.
