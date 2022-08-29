Yogi Roth's top 6 playmakers for the 2022 Pac-12 football season

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Kevin Danna recaps California's 1-1 tie against Villanova on Sunday, Aug. 28 in Berkeley. The Golden Bears move to 0-1-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.