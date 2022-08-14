Yogi Roth's top 6 Pac-12 non-conference football games in 2022
Pac-12 Networks football analyst Yogi Roth breaks down his top 6 Pac-12 non-conference games to watch for the 2022 season.
Pac-12 Networks football analyst Yogi Roth breaks down his top 6 Pac-12 non-conference games to watch for the 2022 season.
Michigan football added another member to its 2023 recruiting class with the verbal commitment of 3-star athlete Zack Marshall.
As the clock ticks toward a resolution of the appeal of the six-game Deshaun Watson suspension, a settlement remains possible. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, an agreed resolution between the NFL and the NFL Players Association could still happen. Last night, the Associated Press reported that Watson would be willing to serve [more]
Preseason trolling >>>>
Lamar Jackson made clear Saturday that he will cut off negotiations with the Ravens on a long-term deal once Week 1 arrives. That is 22 days from today. So will they or won’t they? It’s unknown how negotiations are going with the quarterback representing himself in talks, and he declined to provide an update. “Lamar [more]
NFLPA President J.C. Tretter added his name to the ever-increasing list of people unimpressed with Soldier Field's playing surface.
Could Ohio State get a two-for-one deal? #GoBucks
These exceptional autos are bogglingly beautiful, but there can only be one winner.
Oregon's president just left for Northwestern. USC's Carol Folt wanted to be part of the Big Ten. @TJAltimore told us and @MarkRogersTV why the Big Ten is so attractive.
.@Ducks_Wire editor @ZacharyCNeel and @BuffaloesWire editor @Jack_Carlough joined our podcast to discuss #Pac12 realignment. @IanHest produced the show.
Democrat senators sent a letter to Fidelity Investments questioning why the company would allow its 401(k) participants to be exposed to Bitcoin. Legislators called the crypto investment a "volatile, illiquid and speculative asset." In April 2022, Fidelity Investments announced that … Continue reading → The post Senators Call Out Fidelity for Adding Bitcoin to 401(k)s. Are You at Risk? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The president of the University of Oregon just left for a Big Ten school. Yes, this is going to create a ton of fresh speculation about realignment.
Friday's objectives are to continue monitoring the McKinney Fire, mop up deeper into the fire's interior and protect cultural and natural resources.
Defensive end Nick Bosa was one of 20 players that coach Kyle Shanahan held out of the 49ers' preseason opener.
Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza, nicknamed the Punt God, made a strong first impression with an 82-yard punt in his preseason debut.
Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested in connection with the killing of Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, authorities said.
One basic lesson about the coaching industry, gleaned from The Riley Files: Schools have to continuously re-recruit their coaches.
What's next for the Pac-12 Conference in college expansion and realignment? Check out our updates on the conference.
When it comes to sports talk radio, L.A. sports fans often tune out. So why are sports fans in Boston, New York and Philadelphia still tuning in?
The Steeelers are down three defensive backs in the first half.
Nikki Haley says "under no circumstances" should the Biden administration grant a visa to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after assassination plots were revealed.