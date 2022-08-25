Yogi Roth's top 6 incoming transfers for the 2022 Pac-12 football season

Associated Press

Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday. The results from a 109,000-patient Israeli study are likely to renew questions about the U.S. government's use of Paxlovid, which has become the go-to treatment for COVID-19 due to its at-home convenience. The researchers found that Paxlovid reduced hospitalizations among people 65 and older by roughly 75% when given shortly after infection.