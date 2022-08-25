Yogi Roth's top 6 incoming transfers for the 2022 Pac-12 football season
Pac-12 Networks lead football analyst Yogi Roth breaks down his top six incoming transfers for the 2022 Pac-12 football season.
Pac-12 Networks lead football analyst Yogi Roth breaks down his top six incoming transfers for the 2022 Pac-12 football season.
Chemeketa Community College, Oregon State University, Western Oregon University and Willamette University all face unique challenges since COVID.
Eight Vols named to the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.
Seattle’s remade defense will apparently have 2 new starting cornerbacks including the “Avatar.” And two rookie offensive tackles.
New York Giants WR Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles on Wednesday and will miss the 2022 regular season.
Pac-12 preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2022 season.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi named Kedon Slovis the starting quarterback at Pitt, ending a months-long competition with Nick Patti.
See which legends of defense made the cut in our all-time Colorado Buffaloes football roster.
In 2012, when then-rookie Russell Wilson won the starting job over veteran Matt Flynn, many regarded the decision as a gutsy one by coach Peter Carroll. It actually wasn’t; the team collectively knew Wilson had emerged as the far better option. This year, Carroll still hasn’t made a decision on a starter, because no one [more]
Paladino has praised Hitler and hoped for Obama to die of mad cow disease.
Ryan Zinke and his chief of staff “knowingly provided incorrect, incomplete, and misleading answers” to investigators, the Interior Inspector General found.
10 days until kickoff. This last stretch is going to be quite the grind for us all.
Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner. Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne on Oct. 16 at Rod Laver Arena. The 23-year-old American won their June fight in a unanimous decision and took Kambosos’ three belts to become undisputed world champion.
Uvalde shooting survivor Mayah Zamora threw the ceremonial first pitch during the Houston Astros home game against the Minnesota Twins.
Would he be a better fit this time around?
Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday. The results from a 109,000-patient Israeli study are likely to renew questions about the U.S. government's use of Paxlovid, which has become the go-to treatment for COVID-19 due to its at-home convenience. The researchers found that Paxlovid reduced hospitalizations among people 65 and older by roughly 75% when given shortly after infection.
On the anniversary of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts’ death, Mick Jagger posted a video combining photos of the two over the years, with a brief spoken passage and the group’s 1974 song “Till the Next Goodbye.” “I miss Charlie… because he had a great sense of humor,” Jagger says. “Outside of the band, we […]
For the second time in less than two weeks, defensive back Ugo Amadi is finding himself on a new NFL team
The actor responds to the U.S. Senate hopeful's latest baffling claim.
The Lakers could look into signing point guard Dennis Schroder in order to augment their backcourt depth.
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been who the club expected at every step, according to coach Lovie Smith.