Yogi Roth: Why Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is a Heisman contender
Pac-12 Networks' analyst Yogi Roth makes the Heisman Trophy case for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Pac-12 Networks' analyst Yogi Roth makes the Heisman Trophy case for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
What does Lionel Messi have in store on Wednesday? Argentina can advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a tie, but it can win the group with a victory.
Mexico achieved its worst World Cup performance since it lost all three games at Argentina in 1978, and the fallout has only just begun.
‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Even without a goal at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico still has a chance to make it out of the group stages, as long as they win and get help.
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for [more]
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
When the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, they looked like they had accumulated some solid depth at running back — so much so that they traded Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins. Wilson will be back in the Bay Area this weekend when Miami takes on San Francisco. But 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing [more]
After Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday before his Hero World Challenge, Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to respond to comments.
The NBA officially has confirmed that Steph Curry traveled in the final seconds of the Warriors' loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.
The New York Yankees didn't take long to extend a new offer to Aaron Judge.
Australia stunned the soccer world Wednesday with a deserved 1-0 win over Denmark that'll move it on to the Round of 16 in the World Cup.
The Rose Bowl isn't obligated to select the highest-ranked teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 if the conference champs are in the playoff.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Has Xander Bogaerts severed ties with the Red Sox? The latest rumors and reports surrounding his future don't suggest a return to Boston is likely.
Lionel Messi and Argentina beat Poland to move on to the knockout round. Mexico is eliminated, while Poland gets through on goal differential.
According to a report, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a $207 million per year contract with Al Nassr who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia.
In an interview with Taylor Rooks, Charles Barkley triples down on his comments regarding Klay Thompson's decline.
"I know it is not an easy situation when you lose."
Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s relationship with his Broncos teammates came up during last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers when defensive lineman Mike Purcell was seen yelling in Wilson’s face during a change in possession. Purcell didn’t appear to be saying anything too friendly to Wilson, but both players said the defensive lineman was trying to provide [more]