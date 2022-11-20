Yogi Roth: Why USC is set up to reach the College Football Playoff

Wazzu Watch

After the Cougars looked dominant against Stanford and Arizona State in the last couple of games, they look to continue the momentum in their final road game of the regular season when they travel to Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, who transferred after two years at Washington State, made that very clear in his postgame press conference appearance last Saturday. Arizona remains in must-win mode regarding bowl eligibility with two games left to earn the two wins they need.