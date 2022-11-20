Yogi Roth: Why USC is set up to reach the College Football Playoff
Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth lays the case for why USC is set up to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth lays the case for why USC is set up to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
PASADENA, Calif. — Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 470 yards, Austin Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards and seventh-ranked Southern California clinched a spot on the Pac-12 Championship game with a 48-45 victory over No. 16 UCLA on Saturday night. Williams also rushed for 32 yards and finished with 503 yards of total
#Utah has NOT been eliminated by its loss to Oregon. There's actually a very realistic scenario in which the Utes can face #USC in a rematch.
Lots on the line next week for top teams
After the Cougars looked dominant against Stanford and Arizona State in the last couple of games, they look to continue the momentum in their final road game of the regular season when they travel to Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, who transferred after two years at Washington State, made that very clear in his postgame press conference appearance last Saturday. Arizona remains in must-win mode regarding bowl eligibility with two games left to earn the two wins they need.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 13
France's air safety bureau said it was investigating a fire that broke out on an Air France plane as it was landing earlier this month.
Caleb Williams threw for nearly 450 yards. Jordan Addison played like the elite WR he is. Austin Jones replaced Travis Dye. #USC won, Twitter roared.
USC's Korey Foreman's interception kept the Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes alive Saturday. Here are takeaways from USC's win over rival UCLA.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
The biggest grade of all: #USC got an "A" for this very big "W" over UCLA. That was the assignment. The Trojans completed their homework.
An upset loss by Tennessee opened the door to a place in the top five of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Meanwhile, Georgia stayed at No. 1.
For Fox broadcasters Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten offers a chance for L.A. to get into the college football spotlight.
Two male suspects fled the scene after shooting and robbing the victim, who remained conscious and breathing after the incident but had to go to hospital.
It can be only one of two men for #Pac12 Coach of the Year: Washington's Kalen DeBoer or #USC's Lincoln Riley. Let's evaluate:
Korey Foreman and Bobby Haskins felt the weight of the moment in a very powerful way. Other #USC players joined them after beating UCLA.
Social Media was on fire after Arkansas's 42-27 win over Ole Miss.
The Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels will face off at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks lead the Rebels in the all-time series 37-28-1. Under head coach Sam Pittman, the Hogs are 1-1 against Ole Miss. Last season's game was a shootout that resulted in a 52-51 victory for the Rebels.
Join us for Seminole Sidelines on Sunday at 6 p.m. Watch below or on our YouTube channel. Patrick Burnham leads a discussion with football analyst Mark Salva as well as senior writer Curt Weiler and recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein.
The pair met in a Premier League game at Elland Road earlier this month
Texas is back inside the AP Top 25.