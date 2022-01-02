Yogi Roth: Utah gave '22% extra' in Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State

AFP Videographics

Hong Kong Cantopop star and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho was released on bail after being arrested along with others over a local media outlet's "conspiracy to publish seditious" material on Wednesday. Two senior editors of Stand News were charged on Thursday, while Ho and three other arrestees were released on bail without being formally charged, following a raid that drew international condemnation over China's crackdown on press freedom in the city. Ho and the other three were Stand News board members who resigned in June.