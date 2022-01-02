Yogi Roth: Utah gave '22% extra' in Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State
Live from Pasadena, Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth recaps Utah's 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.
Live from Pasadena, Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth recaps Utah's 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.
Matt Corral left the Sugar Bowl with an injury and his backup threw a pick-six
As the University of Utah gets set to play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, 3 PM MST in the Rose Bowl..
After a one-year sojourn to Texas, the Rose Bowl returned to Pasadena, hosting fans both eager and emotional to be part of the experience.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral suffered an apparent leg injury during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.
After their eleventh season in the Pac-12, the University of Utah punched their ticket as Pac-12 champions to the Rose
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth previews the Rose Bowl matchup between No. 11 Utah and No. 7 Ohio State, which will kick off at 2 p.m. PT on ESPN on Jan. 1, 2022.
The Bears are favorites against the Giants. Here's how the experts feel heading into their Week 17 matchup.
Hong Kong Cantopop star and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho was released on bail after being arrested along with others over a local media outlet's "conspiracy to publish seditious" material on Wednesday. Two senior editors of Stand News were charged on Thursday, while Ho and three other arrestees were released on bail without being formally charged, following a raid that drew international condemnation over China's crackdown on press freedom in the city. Ho and the other three were Stand News board members who resigned in June.
Ohio State band marched in the Rose Bowl Parade on Saturday before the Utah game.
The Ohio State Buckeyes finish the season with the PAC-12 champion Utah Utes in the 2022 Rose Bowl.
Utah’s first Rose Bowl appearance is a landmark achievement. For the 10th-ranked Utes and their fans, it feels like the culmination of this program’s steady 20-year transformation from a mid-major overachiever to a perennial championship contender in the Pac-12 and beyond. “We’ve been working a long time to get here,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.
C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba put on a passing performance that obliterated a multitude of records during one of the biggest offensive days in Ohio State's storied history. The Buckeyes still barely did enough to hold off resilient Utah and its backup quarterback in one spectacular Rose Bowl. Stroud capped his record-setting offensive day by leading a 56-yard drive ending in Noah Ruggles' 19-yard field goal with nine seconds to play, and No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 10 Utah 48-45 on Saturday night in the wild 108th edition of the Rose Bowl.
QB C.J. Stroud broke Rose Bowl records for passing yards and touchdowns and Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded the most receiving yards in any bowl ever.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a first-round prospect in the 2022 NFL draft, limped off the field and was carted to the locker room after taking a hit to his leg in the Sugar Bowl tonight. There was no immediate word on the severity of Corral’s injury, but it once again raises the question of [more]
Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
“It’s a big deal because it will bring millions in revenue to the state and provide hundreds of jobs to local residents. It’s not just a convenience store or a gas station. It’s more like an experience.”
Products containing pseudoephedrine will be available in Oregon without a prescription, the result of a law passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021.
A celebrity doctor offers easy tips — from drinking tea to taking cold showers — to help you feel younger with age.
Krispy Kreme's vaccination incentive ends New Year's Eve, but there's a doughnut deal through Sunday. Plus, more free food and deals for New Year's.
After a dominant Rose Bowl performance, NFL teams will be wishing they could pick these two Buckeyes in the 2022 NFL draft