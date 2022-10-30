Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson recap No. 10 USC's high-scoring win at Arizona
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson break down No. 10 USC football's 45-37 win at Arizona.
In a game that featured two high-powered offenses, No. 10 USC outlasted Arizona 45-37 in Tucson. Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns for the Trojans, while Jayden de Laura passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats. With the victory, USC improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Pac-12. Arizona dropped to 3-5 and 1-4, respectively.
ATLANTA (AP) Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children, including former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.
Colorado women's volleyball took the season series over UCLA on Friday. The Buffs blocked 14 attacks to earn the 3-1 win in Boulder.
The top-ranked Bulldogs defeated rival Florida for the fifth time in six years one day after the death of longtime Georgia coach Vince Dooley.
In this episode of Pac-12 Tailgate, Pac-12 Netowrks' Danny Smith learns the training process for Olympian Magnus Boee and the rest of the Colorado ski team.
Colorado's Bailey Hertenstein chatted with Pac-12 Networks after winning the 2022 Women's Pac-12 Cross Country Individual Championship with a time of 19:11.3 in the 6K.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 Southern California scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night. The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had an extra week to shake off their first loss of the season, an emotional 43-42 setback at No. 14 Utah. USC fought off some early missed opportunities - one caused by the officials - against Arizona, racking up 621 total yards to match its best start since 2008.
Blake Corum rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown and Jake Moody booted five field goals as Michigan football beat Michigan State, 29-7, in Ann Arbor.