Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson react to No. 14 Utah's win over Arizona

The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 4 Michigan rallied from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers 52-17 on Saturday night. Running back Blake Corum had two short TD runs and linebacker Michael Barrett intercepted two passes in a big third quarter, returning the second one 31 yards for a touchdown as Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) matched its best start since 2016. The Wolverines' defense played a major role in the comeback, picking off Rutgers freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt three times in third quarter while holding the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5) scoreless.