Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson break down No. 12 Utah's win vs. Oregon State
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson recap No. 12 Utah's 42-16 win over Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson recap No. 12 Utah's 42-16 win over Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Miami Dolphins and former Alabama football QB Tua Tagovailoa should give retirement due consideration after his latest injury scare.
Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does. Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday. The team website’s Big Red Rage [more]
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks.
"I've never seen anything like it before."
“It was a tough game to be a part of, it really was.”
Yet another bad start turned into something much, much worse for OU on Saturday. The end result was a 55-24 loss to TCU, giving OU back-to-back regular-season losses for just the second time in 23 se…
Peyton Manning had the passing touchdown record. Eli Manning had the passing yard record. Now their nephew has both.
It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest.
Curry and Thompson won the 3-point contest. Was there any other possible outcome?
It's been a historic season for Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on the field. Now we're curious to know the value of his 2017 rookie card.
A'ja Wilson poured in 19 points as the all-conquering United States crushed China 83-61 to win their fourth straight women's basketball World Cup and 11th overall in Sydney on Saturday.
Chris Nowinski says Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were a sign of decorticate posturing, a serious sign of brain trauma.
The Wisconsin Badgers return to Camp Randall Stadium for a Big Ten West college football game against Bret Bielema and Illinois. Get live score updates here.
On Friday in Japan, Dub Nation's love for Steph Curry resulted in a small pond of happy tears.
Even in Japan, Steph Curry has time to call out ESPN for their 2022-23 projections.
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel [more]
Lionel Messi, fresh off a fantastic international performance for Argentina, brings the class to Paris Saint-Germain with splendid free kick goal (video).
The Lakers and Pacers have talked this summer about a Russell Westbrook trade that would net L.A. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.
Giants reliever Shelby Miller made history in his first two appearances with San Francisco.