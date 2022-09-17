Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson break down UCLA’s last-second win over South Alabama
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson recapped UCLA's 32-31 win over South Alabama, which was decided by a last-second field goal by Nicholas Barr-Mira.
Nicholas Barr-Mira made a 24-yard field goal as time expired as UCLA completed a 32-31 comeback victory over South Alabama. The Bruins were led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns while also scrambling for 27 yards. With the win, UCLA capped non-conference play with a 3-0 record.
South Alabama got tricky against UCLA and it cost the Jaguars
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly caught up with Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson after the Bruins came back to beat South Alabama, 32-31, to improve to 3-0.
Troy Aikman is fed up with UCLA calling the Rose Bowl home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) The Missouri Tigers made it a clear priority to get wide receiver Luther Burden III more involved in the team's final tuneup before entering SEC play, and the move paid immediate dividends in Saturday's 34-17 victory over Abilene Christian. After the Tigers' defense forced a three-and-out on the Wildcats' opening drive of the game, Burden received the ensuing punt on a bounce along the left sideline at his own 22-yard line, then followed his blockers across the field before racing down the right stripe for a 78-yard score. ''That's huge when you open up the game with that,'' Cook said.
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin made an acrobatic 50-yard catch over a BYU defender to set up a touchdown in this Week 3 matchup.
Here are three dogs we like for Week 3.
Here's how The Times' top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in this week's games.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
Before he was a star actor, Mark Harmon was a student-athlete at UCLA, where he was the starting quarterback for the Bruins when they upset No. 1 Nebraska in 1972. He sat down with Pac-12 Networks to recapture that unforgettable day.
To celebrate the opening of X-Golf America at American Family Field, Paige Spiranac had the honors of conducting the ceremonial first drive this week.
Gillian Robertson's rear-naked choke finish of Mariya Agapova was tough to watch.