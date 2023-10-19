Yogi Roth reviews Week 7, previews top Pac-12 storylines of Week 8

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start things off with the return of Kyler Murray to the Arizona Cardinals, the fallout from Anthony Richardson's season-ending injury (and Jori's one-on-one conversation with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay), Frank Reich relinquishing play-calling duties and Jalen Ramsey's return to the Miami Dolphins. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on who will be buying and selling at the trade deadline. The group discuss Brian Burns and some potential landing spots that make sense. To finish the show, Jori was at the NFL owner's meetings in New York and she gives a behind-the-scenes view on what she's been hearing about the banning of the "hip drop tackle," Roger Goodell's contract extension and next year's international games.