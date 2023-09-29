Yogi Roth: Reviews Pac-12 landscape, previews must-watch Week 5 ahead
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth discusses what he saw last week around Pac-12 football and the excitement surrounding conference play ahead of Week 5 in college football.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
The Pac-12 has long been the "Conference of Champions." Now that the 108-year-old league has collapsed, which conference will wear the crown once the Power Four era begins in 2024?
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
