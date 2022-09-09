Yogi Roth ranks the top player performances of Week 1 of Pac-12 football season

NextShark

A man accused of headbutting an Asian man in an unprovoked attack in Queens, New York City, in July has been charged with hate crimes. Rudy Coslopez, 41, allegedly approached the 22-year-old victim on Steinway Street near 34th Ave. in Astoria on July 12 at around 8:55 p.m. On Tuesday, police announced that he has been charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and assault, as per the New York Daily News.