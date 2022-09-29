Yogi Roth ranks the top performing teams from Week 4 of Pac-12 football season
Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth looks back at Week 4 of the college football season and which Pac-12 football teams turned in the most impressive performances.
Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth looks back at Week 4 of the college football season and which Pac-12 football teams turned in the most impressive performances.
Fresno State vs UConn game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 5 game on Saturday, October 1
Here's what fans need to know before the No. 13 Ducks' kickoff against the Cardinal at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
An updated look at the Oregon Ducks' injury news ahead of the Stanford game on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.
The bright lights are going to be shining for this late-night kick against Stanford. The Ducks will be dressed accordingly.
Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – continues streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Dolphins-Bengals battle in Cincinnati and will continue to through December.
Week 5 of the season sees some huge Big Ten matchups as conference play is in full swing. Let's see the top five Big Ten games this week.
The atmosphere inside Autzen will be electric on Saturday. The Ducks are hosting some highly-rated recruits to show them what Oregon is all about.
Based on ESPN's stat-based projections, the Warriors are slated to finish 8th in the Western Conference in 2022-23.
IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:45 If there is a new offensive against Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, the occupiers will receive a response that they did not expect, Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said.
Winston the whippet competed in Fastest Dogs USA and was swiftly bound for glory on the internet.
Considering teams play just six or seven home games a year, it might seem bizarre for college football to struggle with fan engagement. But it's a real thing.
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
Safe to say there's no love lost between IU football and Nebraska ahead of their meeting Saturday night.
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 5 highlighted by Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the huge Thursday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.
Plans in 1965 to build an on-campus football stadium at UCLA were nixed by wealthy homeowners as well as students. Reviving the notion is a non-starter.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took a hilarious shot at fellow retired wideout Brandon Marshall during "Inside the NFL."
The college football season is a month old and there are several 4-0 teams that still remain mysteries. A look at unbeatens we know nothing about.