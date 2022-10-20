Breaking News:

Verlander, Astros seize Game 1 of ALCS with 4-2 win over Yankees

Yogi Roth ranks the top performances from Week 7 of Pac-12 football season

Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth ranks the top performances from Week 7 of Pac-12 football season, including big games from Utah's Cam Rising and Dalton Kincaid.

