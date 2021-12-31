Yogi Roth previews the Rose Bowl matchup between Utah and Ohio State
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth previews the Rose Bowl matchup between No. 11 Utah and No. 7 Ohio State, which will kick off at 2 p.m. PT on ESPN on Jan. 1, 2022.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth previews the Rose Bowl matchup between No. 11 Utah and No. 7 Ohio State, which will kick off at 2 p.m. PT on ESPN on Jan. 1, 2022.
South Carolina mocks Wisconsin's Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy incident
Ohio State missed out on the College Football Playoff and now has to face a red-hot Utah team playing in the Rose Bowl for the first time.
What is your prediction for the Fiesta Bowl?
College Football Playoff predictions for Michigan Wolverines vs. Georgia Bulldogs game in the Orange Bowl 2021 in Miami, Florida
Ridder could be in the NFL today. Instead, he's still making money, becoming a star and perhaps winning a national championship. Will this be a trend?
USA TODAY Sports breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl with predictions and analysis for Alabama vs. Cincinnati.
Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.
Kevin Durant came back and Joel Embiid waved him off the floor.
Many are learning new things about John Madden in the days following his passing. One of the most significant lessons flows from his staunch advocacy for player safety, especially in the years after his retirement from broadcasting. We explained it on Wednesday, looking at the various efforts he advanced and beliefs he held. Later in [more]
LAS VEGAS (AP) Braelon Allen thought his week in Las Vegas was rather uneventful. Allen ran for 159 yards and Wisconsin drained the final 9:57 off the clock with an 18-play drive that sealed a 20-13 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday night. Allen, a true freshman from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, had 101 yards by halftime for his eighth 100-yard game of the season.
Steve Kerr told reporters in Denver on Thursday that Klay Thompson will rejoin the starting lineup when he returns in the next few weeks.
The star freshman earns the Las Vegas Bowl MVP
Purdue beat Tennessee to win the Music City Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.
The Colts reached out to Philip Rivers, who was on Christmas vacation with his family.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has not talked to coach Mike Zimmer since he sounded off after Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Rams. But Jefferson saw the clip of Zimmer characterizing Jefferson’s comments as “frustration.” Jefferson agreed, but he didn’t back down from his assertion that the Vikings lacked energy. “Nah,” Jefferson said when asked if [more]
Draymond Green missed Tuesday's game between the Warriors and Nuggets, and he wasn't happy that Thursday's game was postponed.
76ers president Daryl Morey said the Ben Simmons standoff could last four years.
Lions OC Anthony Lynn has a great John Madden story from his time as the Chargers head coach
If you had Pitt at +3.5, you were sitting in a great position. Until you weren't.
The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.