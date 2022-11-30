Yogi Roth makes case for Caleb Williams to win Heisman Trophy
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth discusses why USC quarterback Caleb Williams is in position to be the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth previews the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, what should be a riveting rematch between No. 4 USC and No. 11 Utah at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is slated for Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. PT on FOX.
Pitts should be good to go for the 2023 season.
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
The Rose Bowl isn't obligated to select the highest-ranked teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 if the conference champs are in the playoff.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Even without a goal at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico still has a chance to make it out of the group stages, as long as they win and get help.
That didn't take long: One day after Hugh Freeze was introduced as Auburn's new coach, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin went after him on social media.
Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling.
When the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, they looked like they had accumulated some solid depth at running back — so much so that they traded Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins. Wilson will be back in the Bay Area this weekend when Miami takes on San Francisco. But 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing [more]
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for [more]
These are the players leaving the Badgers via transfer portal or re-opening their commitment after Paul Chryst was fired and Luke Fickell was hired.
Mexico achieved its worst World Cup performance since it lost all three games at Argentina in 1978, and the fallout has only just begun.
Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s relationship with his Broncos teammates came up during last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers when defensive lineman Mike Purcell was seen yelling in Wilson’s face during a change in possession. Purcell didn’t appear to be saying anything too friendly to Wilson, but both players said the defensive lineman was trying to provide [more]
With the departures of seniors and several players to the NFL, the 2023 Ohio State football team is likely to have a much different look.
Everything has come together for the College Football Playoff selection committee. Just five realistic contenders have emerged with one Saturday left.
Auburn's hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze shows anything can be explained away in pursuit of victory.
Auburn football: How much will Hugh Freeze make as head coach? Here is an outline of his contract term and compensation.
