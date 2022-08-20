Yogi Roth makes 6 bold predictions for the 2022 Pac-12 football season
Pac-12 Networks football analyst Yogi Roth shares his six bold predictions for the 2022 season.
Pac-12 Networks football analyst Yogi Roth shares his six bold predictions for the 2022 season.
Watch Jayden Reed's incredibly inspiring story through football
Both USC and Washington are tipped for bounceback seasons but Utah and Oregon don't look to be dropping off in 2022.
Dan Wetzel is joined by Si's Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger to discuss the massive new media rights deal for the Big Ten and how it will affect all areas of college sports as we know it.
Here's your primer for ACC fades and over/unders.
Accolades coming the way of these two Texas newcomers. #HookEm
Three Aggies included in ESPN's top 100 players for 2022
Some things in life are priceless. Northridge four-star Alabama football offensive tackle 2023 commit had something bigger in plans than IMG Academy.
Fourteen months after surgery for a severe hamstring injury, Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal felt close to normal on an eerily similar play as the one that sidelined him.
Notre Dame quarterback Dayne Crist, left, prepares to throw a touchdown pass at Michigan State in 2010. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports A lot happened since the last episode of the Inside ND Sports podcast.
Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be in charge of a Ducks team still loaded with elite talent. Can the program's upward momentum continue?
ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 18:37 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that thanks to the "people's satellite", the Ukrainian army will quickly receive information that it could not have received before.
At the @VoiceOfCFB, we reacted to USC's successful recruitment of Alani Noa, building the O-line depth which will make the Trojans even better in the future.
When USC and UCLA made the decision to move to the Big Ten, it was no secret there would be big money involved. The Big Ten announced a seven-year media rights deal with FOX, CBS and NBC that will go into effect in 2023.
Check out the latest updates, speculation, rumors, chatter and reports surround the future of Pac-12 Conference.
The quickest way to the quarterback for a defensive end is usually the most direct route, and that may be why Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis is so adept at bulldozing his way through an unsuspecting offensive tackle and into the backfield. Then again, perhaps it's because the route Karlaftis took to reaching the NFL was anything but direct. The first-round pick out of Purdue grew up in Athens — not the one in Georgia, home to the Bulldogs, but the one in Greece, home to the Parthenon.
Brady Quinn thinks the Big Ten and Notre Dame might partner together.
The actual rankings of #USC are not problematic. The disrespect for USC emerges in the rankings of other programs compared to the Trojans. We talked to @MarkRogersTV.
It's a treasure trove of Amazon's biggest discounts — starting at just $3!
Ewers transferred to Texas after one season at Ohio State.
Things are going totally fine at HBO Max. They’re just recalibrating and trimming some fat to get lean and beach-ready for… the end of summer. It’s totally fine and normal to put high-profile original movies permanently on a shelf as a tax write-off. There’s nothing wrong with gutting a collection of original animated shows, some of which were really good and are now maybe gone forever, while bragging about “a curated collection of Magnolia Network content” in the same breath. So yeah, everythin