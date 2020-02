Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down Day 1 of the NFL Combine from a Pac-12 perspective. Roth says Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert "stole the show" on the first day of evaluation. He also breaks down draft prospects of Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, WSU signal-caller Anthony Gordon, ASU wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr.

