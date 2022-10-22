Yogi Roth and J.B. Long recap Stanford's first Pac-12 win over Arizona State
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and J.B. Long break down Stanford football's first Pac-12 win of the 2022 season, a 15-14 nail-biter against Arizona State.
Joshua Karty made five field goals as Stanford staved off Arizona State 15-14 in dramatic fashion to secure its first Pac-12 win of the 2022 season.
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) Joshua Karty kicked five field goals, lifting Stanford to a come-from-behind, 15-14 win over Arizona State in the homecoming game on Saturday afternoon. Karty's five field goals tied the all-time single-game record for the Cardinal (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12), who snapped a school-record 10-game conference losing streak. Stanford had not won a game against a Pac-12 opponent since it beat Oregon 31-24 on Oct. 2, 2021.
Stanford kicker Joshua Karty chatted with Pac-12 Networks after making a program-record five field goals in the Cardinal's 15-14 win over Arizona State.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday. Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home. Texas Tech seized control with touchdowns on its first two drives and the Red Raiders' high-tempo offense kept West Virginia off balance.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri had lost its first three SEC games in increasingly heartbreaking fashion. The Tigers finally held on down the stretch to win one on Saturday. Luther Burden III had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Missouri kept Vanderbilt's offense off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers proceeded to make a huge fourth-down stop with just over a minute left for a nerve-wracking 17-14 victory that lifted them out of the conference cellar.
