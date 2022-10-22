Yogi Roth and J.B. Long recap Stanford's first Pac-12 win over Arizona State

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri had lost its first three SEC games in increasingly heartbreaking fashion. The Tigers finally held on down the stretch to win one on Saturday. Luther Burden III had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Missouri kept Vanderbilt's offense off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers proceeded to make a huge fourth-down stop with just over a minute left for a nerve-wracking 17-14 victory that lifted them out of the conference cellar.