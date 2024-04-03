Yogi Roth fields questions about Caleb Williams before NFL draft

Caleb Williams has been the focal point of strong opinions across the spectrum in the weeks before the 2024 NFL draft. Some will say he has brought this level of intense scrutiny upon himself. Others will say this goes with the territory of being the No. 1 pick in the draft. You will probably get a lot of opinions on that specific point.

An NFL.com grading system provided a framework in which one draft analyst gave Caleb a very particular evaluation.

“The grading scale ranges from 5.5 to 8.0. Caleb received the highest grade of any quarterback prospect entering the NFL combine. You might be surprised to learn that his grade is 6.76. It seems low, but again, it’s the highest of any QB. It’s also the highest USC player grade by a considerable margin. The second-highest grade for any Trojan is 6.18 for MarShawn Lloyd.”

The grade is simultaneously much better than other USC prospects, and the highest of any quarterback prospect. However, it isn’t even close to being truly elite. That could simply be the nature of grading players out of college, but not being at least a 7 on a scale of 5.5 to 8 will still raise eyebrows and create a conversation.

Pac-12 football analyst Yogi Roth was asked about Caleb Williams in the video below:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire