Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth breaks down Day 2 of the NFL Combine from a Pac-12 perspective. Roth predicts NFL teams will "fall in love" with Utah running back Zack Moss. Roth also takes a closer look at the performances of UCLA's Joshua Kelley, USC's Austin Jackson, and Washington's Salvon Ahmed, Trey Adams, and Nick Harris.

